Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to travel to meet teen to engage in sex acts

Covering Hernando Generic
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Covering Hernando Generic
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 05, 2024

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly traveling to Hernando County to engage in sexual activities with a 14-year-old.

Bradley Williams, 49, is a resident of Ocala. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Williams was messaging an undercover officer who was acting as a 14-year-old boy. Williams engaged with the officer in a sexually explicit conversation for about six weeks.

HCSO said that deputies questioned Williams, and he admitted to engaging in the conversations and making arrangements to meet with what he thought was a teen to engage in sexual acts.

Williams was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Williams has bonded out of jail, according to HCSO.



Homeowner says real estate wholesale company demanded $10K to clear title after proposed sale fell through.
Homeowner says real estate company demanded $10K to clear title of proposed sale

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.