Man arrested after allegedly attempting to travel to meet teen to engage in sex acts

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly traveling to Hernando County to engage in sexual activities with a 14-year-old.

Bradley Williams, 49, is a resident of Ocala. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Williams was messaging an undercover officer who was acting as a 14-year-old boy. Williams engaged with the officer in a sexually explicit conversation for about six weeks.

HCSO said that deputies questioned Williams, and he admitted to engaging in the conversations and making arrangements to meet with what he thought was a teen to engage in sexual acts.

Williams was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Williams has bonded out of jail, according to HCSO.