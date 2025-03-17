Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Lutz man wins $1 million prize with scratch-off card from Publix

LUTZ, Fla. — A Lutz man just scored the ultimate prize after purchasing a scratch-off card from a local Publix.

The Florida Lottery said Wilfredo Soto, 63, won a $1 million prize while playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.00 at the lottery's Tampa District Office.

Soto bought his $50 ticket from Publix on Van Dyke Road in Lutz. The grocery store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

