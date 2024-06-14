Large hole opens in Hernando County in Royal Highlands area

- Large hole opened on Tuesday near Marvelwood Road and Mississippi Kite Avenue in Weeki Wachee.
- The land was vacant and is private property.
- Drone video from Joshua Cash shows the size of the hole from inside.
- Southwest Florida Water Management District said that the property owner is responsible for remediation.
After years of a scorching hot housing market, a new report labels the Tampa region as one of the fastest-cooling housing markets in the country.
Report finds Tampa housing market one of the fastest cooling in the nation