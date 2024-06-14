Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Large hole opens in Hernando County in Royal Highlands area

A large hole opens on a vacant lot of land in Weeki Wachee. The land is private property Hernando County tells us.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 14, 2024
  • Large hole opened on Tuesday near Marvelwood Road and Mississippi Kite Avenue in Weeki Wachee.
  • The land was vacant and is private property.
  • Drone video from Joshua Cash shows the size of the hole from inside.
  • Southwest Florida Water Management District said that the property owner is responsible for remediation.

