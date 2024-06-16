Watch Now
Inmate dies after 'incident' at Hernando County Detention Center

Posted at 9:40 PM, Jun 15, 2024

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A male inmate at the Hernando County Detention Center has died at a local hospital.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the inmate was hospitalized after an incident that happened at the detention center on Friday, June 14th.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

No other information was made available at this time.

