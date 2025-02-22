Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Homosassa man arrested after more than 18 ponds of marijuana found in car: FHP

FHP Drug Arrest Citrus County (2).jpg
FHP
FHP Drug Arrest Citrus County (2).jpg
FHP Drug Arrest Citrus County (1).jpg
FHP Drug Arrest Citrus County (4).jpg
FHP Drug Arrest Citrus County (6).jpg
Posted

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Homosassa man was arrested on drug charged on Friday after more than 18 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle.

While traveling along State Road 589 in Citrus County, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted Artha Hopkins, 27, of Homosassa, driving a Mercedes SUV with illegal window tint and conducted a traffic stop.

After pulling the car over, the trooper discovered 18.5 pounds of marijuana and a concealed 40mm Glock handgun inside the vehicle.

Hopkins was arrested for drug and weapons charges and booked into the Citrus County Jail.

 


