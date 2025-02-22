Homosassa man arrested after more than 18 ponds of marijuana found in car: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Homosassa man was arrested on drug charged on Friday after more than 18 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle.
While traveling along State Road 589 in Citrus County, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted Artha Hopkins, 27, of Homosassa, driving a Mercedes SUV with illegal window tint and conducted a traffic stop.
After pulling the car over, the trooper discovered 18.5 pounds of marijuana and a concealed 40mm Glock handgun inside the vehicle.
Hopkins was arrested for drug and weapons charges and booked into the Citrus County Jail.
