High-speed chase ends in crash after U-Haul driver fled traffic stop: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop-turned-pursuit ended in one man's arrest in Citrus County over the weekend.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted the traffic stop on a white U-Haul van after it failed to stop at a stop sign on North Page Avenue near East Norvell Bryant Highway.

Deputies said the van's driver, 27-year-old Michael Allen Pierce Jr., continued driving east before quickly turning onto North Croft Avenue, which started the pursuit.

He then allegedly reached speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour, prompting other deputies in the area to set up tire deflation devices to immobilize the U-Haul.

One of the devices struck the driver's side front and rear tires near the intersection of Croft Avenue and Gulf to Lake Highway, but Pierce continued through Inverness, reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour, according to CCSO.

Deputies said he then ran a red light at South Montgomery Avenue and SR 44. They were able to see the driver's side tires begin to shred and spark as Pierce approached Eden Drive.

Pierce allegedly continued after running a stop sign at Eden Drive and Old Floral City Road but ended up crashing through a wooden fence and striking a tree on Moccasin Slough Road, which is a dead-end.

Deputies then briefly chased Pierce when he tried to run from the U-Haul, but he was quickly arrested.

Pierce was charged with flee/elude with disregard for safety, criminal mischief ($1,000 or more), reckless driving (with property damage), resist officer without violence and driving while license suspended or revoked.