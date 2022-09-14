Hernando School Board approves funding for substitute pay increase

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando School Board has approved funding to increase pay rates for substitute teachers working in the school district on Wednesday.

Hernando County School District (HCSD) acknowledged in a statement that effective substitutes are instrumental in maintaining learning flow for students, especially during a time of teacher shortages.

An additional $881,000 will immediately go toward improving substitute teachers' pay.

The rates will be on a scale based on education level, but all substitutes will see a minimum increase of $3 per hour. Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals who have an Associate of Arts degree will earn $13.50 per hour and individuals with a Bachelor's degree will now earn $15.00 per hour.

"Whether they are day-to-day or long term, the substitute teacher is an important link in the education of our students," Superintendent John Stratton said. "By taking this step, the Board positions the school district to be an attractive option for those who are well-qualified and looking for temporary work in the most fulfilling profession."

Schedule flexibility, school selection, health benefits, 401(k) plans and bonus pay were also approved by the Hernando School Board. All substitute teachers and substitute paraprofessionals who work at Hernando Schools are recruited and trained by Kelly Educational Services.