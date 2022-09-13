Manatee County's starting salary for teachers among highest in Florida after approval of new contract

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The new contract between the Manatee Education Association (MEA) and the school district was unanimously approved by the Manatee County School Board on Tuesday, and among the new highlights is a bump in the starting pay for teachers.

Manatee County's starting salary for teachers is now among the highest in the state. The contract increases the starting salary for teachers from $52,910 to $55,177.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders thanked the district and MEA for the approval of the new contract.

“During this time when all school districts are struggling to recruit and retain the highly qualified teachers and paraprofessionals our students need and deserve, this is a significant step forward for our school district,” said Saunders.

The new deal also increases the minimum hourly wage for teacher assistants or paraprofessionals to $15, who formerly made $13.34 per hour.

The base pay under the new contract for teachers comprises of $48,586, including a $6,591 supplement that was approved by a 1-mill referendum approved by voters in 2018 and 2021.

Previously the base pay for teachers was $47,500, followed by a supplement of $5,410.

“Changes in FL Statue and the way teachers’ salaries are funded make it more difficult to reach an agreement, but both teams worked to find the best possible agreement under those conditions. This is the earliest agreement Manatee has reached in many years, and that will help our employees and our community,” MEA President Pat Barber said

All current contract language, including health insurance premiums, will continue until 2023-2024 negotiations and salary improvements are retroactive to July 1, 2022.

The School District of Manatee County cited additional Highlights of the New Teacher Contract and of the New Paraprofessional Contract.

Additional Highlights of the New Teacher Contract:

Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)* of $150 is applied to each level of the salary schedule (COLA as defined by Florida Statutes 1012.22).



Teachers on the Grandfathered schedule receive a 4 (four)-level increase; those on the Performance schedule who were rated highly effective receive a 5 (five)-level increase and effective receive a 4 (four)-level increase.



Longevity will maintain the current contract language.



Supplemental/Differential pay will increase across the board by 2% plus supplements added (all information will be included with ratification documents).



Credit for prior teaching experience will increase from 10 years to 12 years (the process for receiving credit will be sent out once the contract is ratified).



Masters Supplement increases from $300 to $1,500.



Sub Coverage language- $20 per hour when teachers split classes or cover during their planning time; daily pay not to exceed the daily sub rate of $120.



Curriculum Pay (Pay for curriculum and special projects, including staff development) increases to $20/hour and is retroactive to August 2, 2022.

Additional Highlights of the New Paraprofessional Contract: