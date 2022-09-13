Hillsborough Co. parents working with community to raise money for local schools

TAMPA, Fla. — Look around Tampa Bay and you will see countless construction projects, big businesses coming to the area, sports teams winning big — hence the nickname "Champa Bay," and hundreds of people here moving daily.

But, there is one major problem for some parents.

“Florida schools are not getting fully funded,” said Paula Castono.

According to The Florida Teachers Association, Florida ranks 46th when it comes to education funding and 48th in teacher pay. One of the districts with the big need is Hillsborough County, which is the 8th largest school district in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” said Castono.

That’s what led Castono to create Hillsborough School Advocates with another local mother. They formed the organization two years ago, and they now have more than 4,000 members. Their main goal is to get money for public education.

“At the end of the day these [students] are going to be doctors, teachers, bus drivers,” said Angie Smith, a Hillsborough Publlic School Advocates member. “They’re the future.”

“They’re our future leaders,” said Castono.

The organization has helped several community schools in the Bay area and helped secure the Special Student Relief funding for schools. Members also pushed for the 1% millage tax referendum. It would have given the district enough money to raise teacher pay and add art and PE teachers.

“Twenty-one other counties already have millage that we were seeking, and they’re using that money to pay teachers more,” said Ellen Lyons, a member of Hillsborough Public School Advocates.

Voters didn’t approve the millage during the August primary. Instead of letting that blow get them down, members of Hillsborough Public School Advocates continued to move forward with their dinner cruise fundraiser with the Yacht Starship.

It includes a live auction and an auction online for those who can’t make the cruise. They have tons of things to auction off, including a signed football from the Bucs.

The fundraiser was planned before the referendum vote. Members understand they won’t raise the money the referendum would have brought in for the district, but the money raised can help in many other ways, like buying books or helping fund a phonics program.

“It’s better for us to get involved and try to do something for a few schools than nothing at all,” said Castono.

If you would like to help or bid on one of the auction items, click here.