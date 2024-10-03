Hernando deputies search for man who ran away from mental hospital, stole car

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for man who ran away from a mental hospital and stole a vehicle.

HCSO said the suspect left Springbrook Hospital and allegedly stole a vehicle from the Sunoco at Barclay Avenue and Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill. The vehicle is described as a 2004 four-door dark blue Cadillac with chrome wheels and a license plate number Y78UCH.

Authorities said the suspect is suffering from a mental health crisis. He is a white man in his late 30s with long black hair and a thin build. He has lots of tattoos, including one on the right side of his face just above his eye.

HCSO said he should be considered dangerous. Please do not approach. If you see a vehicle matching this description, please call 911.