Hernando crash kills 4-year-old girl, seriously injuries mother, second child: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. —  A 4-year-old girl was killed in a Hernando County crash on Saturday after her mother lost control of the car she was driving, authorities said.

The 47-year-old mother of Lee, Fla., was driving a Kia Optima, southbound on State Road 589 at about 10 p.m. with her two daughter, ages 7 and 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

South of U.S. Highway 98, the woman lost control of the vehicle and it left roadway. It then struck a concrete culvert, became airborne and overturned, patrol officials said.

The mother and her two daughters suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Her 4-year-old-daughter was later pronounced dead.

