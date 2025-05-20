Hernando County teacher arrested for allegedly showing photo of his genitals to student: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a teacher was arrested after allegedly showing a photo of his genitalia on his cell phone to a student.

On May 13, HCSO said a 15-year-old student told administration at Explorer K-8 that Jonathan Rowe, 45, showed him a cell phone picture of his genitalia. The student told investigators he was in Rowe's classroom during the teacher's planning period.

According to HCSO, Rowe and the student had previously taken a photo together in the classroom, and the student had asked Rowe to view the picture. Rowe allegedly grabbed his phone and started scrolling through photos, stopping on what the student believed were photos of Rowe's genitalia.

HCSO said the student told investigators that Rowe asked him to take Rowe's cell phone into the bathroom to take pictures of his own genitalia to show to Rowe. The student refused.

When investigators questioned Rowe, he admitted to having pictures of his genitalia on his phone, but declined to answer whether he showed those photos to the student.

On May 19, HCSO arrested Rowe at his home in Spring Hill. Authorities charged Rowe with showing obscene material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way device.