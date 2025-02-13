Hernando County Sheriff investigates deadly mobile home fire in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Hernando County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a deadly mobile home fire in Brooksville.

HCSO said they are working on a death investigation as a result of the fire. HCFR has the fire under control, and the State Fire Marshal is coming to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more information as it becomes available.