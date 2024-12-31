Hernando County man arrested for allegedly shooting at adult living facility bus driver

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A resident at an adult living facility in Hernando County was arrested for allegedly shooting at a facility bus driver.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Mckenzi Finn, 20, was a resident at the Hillendale Cares facility located at 27357 Frampton Avenue in Brooksville.

On Monday, the facilities bus driver allegedly told Finn they could not take him to the store because it was being used to transport another resident.

A short time later, as the bus was leaving the facility, HCSO said that Finn came out of the garage area with a gun and shot in the direction of the bus three times.

HCSO said no fired shots hit the bus, and no damage or injuries were reported.

Finn then ran back into the facility.

After the shooting, HCSO said they executed a search warrant and found a firearm hidden in the ceiling of a bathroom in a common area. They also found ammunition in Finn's bedroom.

Finn is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, according to HCSO.

He was charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of Aggravated Assault and Discharging a Firearm in Public.