Hernando County extends local state of emergency declaration

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County executive Policy Group has extended the local state of emergency declaration as of September 29th.

The declaration "gives Hernando County government the authority to take action as needed to ensure the health, safety, and welfare" of the community, a media release states. That includes spending money for emergency situations, getting resources, renting needed equipment, hiring workers, etc.

The local state of emergency will remain in effect for seven day, or until it is rescinded.