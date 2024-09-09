Hernando County deputies searching for suspect armed with knife

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a possible house burglary who fled on foot Monday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a white man who is balding with no shirt and blue jean shorts.

Officials said the incident occurred near Reynolds Street and Dale Anne Drive in Ridge Manor.

They added that the suspect jumped into the river and is possibly attempting to get to Pasco County.

If you see the suspect, deputies are asking you to call 911.