Florida trio murdered teen to stop her testimony in sex assault case, DOJ says

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Justice said three Brooksville men face multiple charges for allegedly carrying out a contract killing of a 17-year-old high school student to keep her from testifying in a sexual assault case against one of the men.

According to the indictment, Lenard White, 36, Sheldon Robinson, 21, and Keshawn Woods, 22, face federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Investigators said on February 6, 2023, Isabella Angelina Scavelli and her mother went to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to report that she had been sexually assaulted by White. The DOJ said White then contracted with Robinson and Woods to murder the teen for $10,000.

According to the DOJ, the next day, Robinson and Woods went to the home of the teen and knocked on the door. When the door was opened, Robinson and Woods allegedly fired a "barrage" of gunshots into the home.

The teen was hit by four bullets and died from her wounds. Her mother was also shot but survived her injuries.

Federal investigators said White, Robinson, and Williams then attempted to hinder the investigation by disposing of evidence, tampering with witnesses, and more.

As the investigation progressed, Williams's mother, Janet Williams, 44, was also arrested and charged with making false statements to federal agents.

If convicted on all counts, the trio charged with the murder would each face mandatory life sentences or the federal death penalty.