17-year-old girl shot, killed in Brooksville; 1 more injured

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Brooksville on Tuesday night. One other person was also injured in the shooting.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that deputies arrived at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. when they received reports of a double shooting.

They located two victims who had been shot. Among them was Isabella Angelina Scavelli, 17, a junior at Hernando High School.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but Scavelli tragically passed away. No information has been released on the extent of the other victim's injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting and will provide an update when possible.

The school district provided the following statement on the death of Scavelli.

Isabella was part of the HHS tennis team and Student Government. Isabella is described by her teachers as an energetic, kind and joyful student.



Grief counselors are on campus and will remain available to students and staff for as long as they need.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.