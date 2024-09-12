Florida man arrested on multiple charges, claims he was 'scamming pedophiles' for money

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man who claimed he was "scamming pedophiles" by falsely advertising child pornography was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday, deputies said.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said detectives were first alerted of Aaron Randall, 34, when they received information regarding the possession of child pornography on Aug. 20.

Detectives then executed a search warrant on Randall's online accounts, where they said they found 13 files containing sexual activities involving animals.

They were also provided multiple conversations from the social media provider, where deputies said Randall's account appeared to be advertising sexually explicit videos for sale involving an underage girl. This included a price list of various acts and services to "watch live-streaming videos of child exploitation material."

Detectives said that Randall's account also said he would take payments through a popular banking app.

On Sept. 11, detectives went to Randall's home on Blythville Road in Spring Hill. During an interview, detectives said Randall admitted to owning the social media account and to viewing and possessing the files involving animals.

But detectives said Randall claimed he never actually distributed child pornography. He was "scamming pedophiles" for money when he needed it and claimed he made a few thousand dollars by scamming over the past couple of years.

He also allegedly admitted to using his ex-girlfriend's name on his banking app to hide his identity.

While detectives conducted the interview, they said a search of his home found 2.7 grams of Methamphetamine on his bed in his bedroom. Randall claimed the Methamphetamine helps him concentrate since he can't get a prescription for Adderall.

Randall was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including 13 counts of sexual activities involving animals, money laundering and possession of Methamphetamine.

Detectives said this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have information on this case, you can contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.