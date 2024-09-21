"Florida known gang member" arrested during Hernando County drug bust

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) found drugs, guns, body armor, and a ballistic "police" shield during a search in Spring Hill.

HCSO executed a residential search warrant with help from the HCSO SWAT team at 6154 Ashland Drive on Friday.

When deputies arrived, a man later identified as Steven Cline, 48, ran from the back of the house and was found at a next-door neighbor's home. HCSO said Cline was attempting to evade arrest.

During the search, deputies found drugs, guns, body armor, and a ballistic "police" shield, which Cline claimed ownership of, HCSO said. An investigation revealed that the shield and body armor were acquired as a "trade" for drugs.

The search was the culmination of several months of investigations, including multiple traffic stops from this residence and arrests for trafficking methamphetamine.

HCSO arrested three people in relation to the investigation.

Steven Cline is a "Florida known gang member" with 14 felony convictions, according to HCSO. He was arrested and charged with resisting without violence, possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana more than 20g, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.

Ashley Dawn Cline, 37, was arrested and charged with violation of drug offender probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana less than 20g, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.

Darrell Floyd Kearce, 52, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than 20g and possession of paraphernalia.