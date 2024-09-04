Deputies investigating 'suspicious' house fire that left 1 cat dead in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Brooksville early Wednesday morning, killing one cat.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call about the incident at a home on Dogwood Drive around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, deputies said they noticed that the room in the back of the house was engulfed in flames.

The Brooksville Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, which was contained to one room in the home.

HCSO said while several unrelated people live in the home, there were no reported injuries, but that one cat died.

Deputies added that due to the "suspicious nature" of the incident, the state fire marshal was called to assist with the investigation.