Crystal River mobile home fire kills occupant, dog: CCFR

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — One person and a dog were killed in a Crystal River mobile home fire on Saturday, Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) officials said.

CCFR responded to the fire at the home on North Weewahi Point at 7:50 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a double-wide mobile home 75 percent involved. Bystanders informed firefighters that an occupant was likely still inside because a vehicle was in the driveway.

Firefighters executed Vent-Enter-Search (VES) operations (Venting a window, Entering a window and Searching a room), while additional crews initiated fire suppression.

The intensity of the fire caused a power line to collapse, resulting in an electrical hazard, CCFR officials said.

Firefighters, however, continued suppression efforts while conducting searches inside the structure.

After the blaze was extinguished, one firefighter found an occupant of the home dead in a closet buried under fire debris.

A dog also was found dead in the home.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Crime Scene Technicians were notified and arrived on the scene to conduct an official investigation.

“CCFR extends its condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” a press release stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Citrus County Fire Rescue urged residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors in their homes and to develop and practice a fire escape plan. Fires can spread rapidly, and early detection is crucial to survival, officials said.

For more fire safety tips or to request a smoke alarm installation, contact Citrus County Fire Rescue.

For more information about Citrus County Fire Rescue, visit www.citruscountyfire.com [citruscountyfire.com] or follow them on Facebook @CitrusCountyFireRescue and X @citruscofire.