Crystal River man died after crash with tractor-trailer in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — A Crystal River man died after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Crystal River Monday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), an 88-year-old was driving a Ford Escape on N Suncoast Boulevard (US-19) and West Dunnellon Road around noon.

The 88-year-old man attempted to make a left turn onto Dunnellon Road and was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by a 50-year-old Albany, Georgia man.

The driver of the Ford Escape died from injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.