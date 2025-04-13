Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Citrus County Sheriff arrested a man in connection to the murder of his father-in-law

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a man for the murder of his father-in-law.

CCSO said they arrested 43-year-old David P. Nemyier, the son-in-law of 67-year-old Kyle D. Pazian, in connection with Pazian's homicide.

Pazian was found dead in his Crystal River home on April 11, 2025.

Nemyier was arrested on April 13 and charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.

CCSO says detectives collected physical and digital evidence and conducted interviews during the investigation, which established probable cause for Nemyier's arrest.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the CCSO Major Case Section at 352-726-1121 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (269-8477).


