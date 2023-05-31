Citrus County community hosts prayer vigil for deputy who was seriously injured in a crash

LECANTO, Fla. — More than 100 people gathered for a prayer vigil to pray for the deputy who was seriously injured in a crash last week.

The vigil was held at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol said Deputy Andy Lahera was directing traffic with other deputies following graduation at Lecanto High School last week. Troopers said a 19-year-old driver hit the deputy and seriously injured him.

Deputy Lahera has been hospitalized since last Tuesday. He remains in critical condition. The community prays he wakes up.

RELATED: Lecanto middle schooler praying for beloved SRO who was hit while directing traffic

"We’re wanting some kind of sign that he can give us, whether it’s to open his eyes, squeeze a hand, wiggle a toe, anything just to give us a little extra hope," said Amanda Schaak.

Amanda Schaak knows Deputy Lahera very well. He worked at her children's school as a school resource deputy.

"I don’t think you could find one person in this community that can say a negative thing about him because he’s such a humble, giving, great guy," she said.

The community started a meal train to help his family. They are also raising donations on a GoFundMe page.

"This really renews my faith that people still love and still want to help, especially in this time of need, and we all wish we could do something more, but the biggest thing is prayer," said Shaak.

The community is also hosting a BBQ fundraiser. People can order BBQ or make a donation. Pick-up is on Father's Day, June 17. The last day to order is Wednesday, June 14.

WFTS

People can email loveforlahera@gmail.com or visit the event Facebook page for more information or to order.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation and any charges against the driver would be considered "pending" at this time.