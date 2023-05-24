Citrus County deputy in critical condition after struck by vehicle while directing traffic

LECANTO, Fla. — A Citrus County deputy is fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him Tuesday night.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Andy Lahera was directing traffic at the intersection of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway following Lecanto High School's graduation ceremonies.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., a driver traveling south on South Lecanto Highway hit Deputy Lahera. Authorities say on-scene deputies and and other first responders who quickly arrived at the crash site performed live-saving measures. A medical helicopter was called in to fly Deputy Lahera to a trauma center. He is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of the crash and whether the driver who hit Deputy Lahera will face charges.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep Deputy Lahera and his family in your prayers as they pray for his recovery.