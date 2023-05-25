CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — When Aaron Conklin heard the news, all he could do was pray.

“We’re all praying for him,” the 13-year-old said.

Tuesday night, Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera was hit by a car on South Lecanto Highway.

WFTS Lecanto middle schooler praying for beloved SRO who was hit while directing traffic



It hit home for Conklin because the deputy is a beloved S.R.O. at his school, Lecanto Middle.

“He taught us to stay away from different types of drugs and tried to bring fun into school instead of it being all boring,” Conklin said.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old driver hit the deputy around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday as the deputy and other first responders were directing traffic as it left a graduation ceremony at Lecanto High School.

“Deputy Lahera had his patrol car out in the highway. He was wearing a highly reflective outer vest to enhance his visibility,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said during a Wednesday news conference.

Authorities said on-scene deputies and other first responders who quickly arrived at the crash site performed live-saving measures. A medical helicopter flew Deputy Lahera to a trauma center.

According to a Wednesday night update from the sheriff’s office, Lahera remains in a critical but stable condition. He has broken bones, fractures, and internal injuries.

Kim Keller, Aaron’s mom, is also praying for Lahera and his family.

WFTS

“He’s in our thoughts,” she said. “He’s in our prayers, and we have huge outreach up in New York with my family who’s praying as well.”

Keller says the deputy is more than just a presence at Lecanto Middle; he’s a friend to students like her son and bonded with them through a Rubik’s cube and origami.

“He did just regular origami-like swans and butterflies,” Conklin added.

According to the sheriff, Lahera has been with the sheriff’s office since 2009 and became a school resource officer in 2018. He has a wife and two sons, one of whom is a student at the University of Florida.

A friend of the Lahera family describes the S.R.O. as an outgoing man with a contagious laugh and a deputy good at his job.

Conklin agrees.

“I’m praying a lot because he’s a really cool guy, and it’s kind of sad to see someone like him, you know, get hurt,” he said.

Wednesday, the F.O.P. Nature Coast Lodge 164 started an online fundraiser for the Lahera family. You can find it at this link.