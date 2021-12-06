Citrus County arrests more than 20 in Operation Deck the Cells

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County law enforcement announced the results of Operation “Deck the Cells” Monday saying it resulted in two dozen arrests on multiple narcotics charges, including drug trafficking.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, 26 warrants were issued for 25 local subjects as the operation concluded on Friday. The sheriff’s office, working with officials from the ATF, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Marshals Service, served the warrants over two days.

The warrants yielded the arrests of 24 men and women in the county and led authorities to seize more than 319 grams of methamphetamine, 44 grams of Fentanyl, and 45 grams of cocaine with a total street value of more than $18,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, many of those arrested were no strangers to law enforcement. The 24 arrested had already seen 117 prior felony convictions.

"Through the apprehension of traffickers of these deadly, illegal narcotics such as Fentanyl and heroin, we hope to have stunted the overdose rate in Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.