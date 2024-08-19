Car crashes into Hernando County home, injuring driver

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is injured after crashing a car into a Hernando County home early Monday morning.
Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews notified of the crash responded to the 1200 block of Newhope Road around 6:30 a.m.
HCFR said the occupants inside the home were uninjured, but the driver was taken to a local hospital.
The Hernando County Building Department is currently evaluating the home for structural stability before its occupants are able to return.
