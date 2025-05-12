Brooksville woman becomes a millionaire after buying $10 scratch-off

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville woman just became a millionaire after buying a $10 scratch-off ticket at a local gas station.

The Florida Lottery said Ruth Cain, 53, won the $2 million top prize while playing the Triple Jackpot Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $1,209,700 at the lottery's Tallahassee headquarters.

Cain purchased her winning ticket from RaceTrac, located at 30480 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.

The gas station chain received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.