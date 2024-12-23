At-risk youth shelter worker arrested on sexual battery charges in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man who worked at an at-risk youth shelter was arrested on sexual battery charges in Hernando County.

Detectives from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 19 for a lewd and lascivious battery investigation.

The victim told detectives that she had been staying at the RAP House, a shelter for runaway and at-risk risk youth between the ages of 10-17 in New Port Richey.

HCSO said the 15-year-old told investigators that she had been at the shelter since June and was befriended by Ryan Dunn, 29, an employee.

On Dec. 12, the victim told investigators that Dunn picked her up from school, drove her to a Quality Inn in Brooksville and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her.

The next day, Dunn picked her up from school and drove her to the Quality Inn again, and the victim told investigators that he did have sexual intercourse with her at that time, according to HCSO.

Then, on Dec. 16, Dunn picked up the teen again. According to investigators, he allegedly took her to a Walmart parking lot and engaged in sexual intercourse with her. During this encounter, the girl said that Dunn received a phone call from an unknown person advising him that the victim was reported missing by RAP house personnel.

HCSO said that Dunn proceeded to drop the victim off at a business near her school and was picked up by law enforcement as she was walking back to school.

Pasco County first questioned Dunn on Dec. 16, and at first, did not admit to engaging in sexual relations with the teen, but on Dec. 19, he met with investigators in Hernando County and Pasco County and admitted to all three offenses, according to HCSO.

Dunn was charged with three counts of sexual battery on a child (older than 12 but less than 18) by a person in familial or custodial authority.