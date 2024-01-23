8 injured, 1 airlifted from scene in bus crash in Hernando County

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — Eight people have been taken to local hospitals, including one being airlifted from the scene, due to injuries from a bus crash in Hernando County Tuesday afternoon.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a crash involving a bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Treiman Boulevard in Ridge Manor.

Crews arrived to find multiple occupants of the bus out walking around and two severely injured patients from the pickup truck, one needing to be cut out of the vehicle.