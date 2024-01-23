Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

8 injured, 1 airlifted from scene in bus crash in Hernando County

Bus crash in Hernando County
Hernando County Fire Rescue
Bus crash in Hernando County
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 17:21:27-05

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — Eight people have been taken to local hospitals, including one being airlifted from the scene, due to injuries from a bus crash in Hernando County Tuesday afternoon.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a crash involving a bus and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Treiman Boulevard in Ridge Manor.

Crews arrived to find multiple occupants of the bus out walking around and two severely injured patients from the pickup truck, one needing to be cut out of the vehicle.

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.