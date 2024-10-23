Watch Now
Citrus, Hernando County

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into trees, catches fire: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after her car collided with multiple trees and caught fire Tuesday night in Citrus County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim, 73, was driving a Chevy Impala west on Poppy Street around 8:41 p.m.

Officials said the car started to travel off the road east of Torenia Verbenas Court for unknown reasons before colliding with trees and catching fire.

The victim passed away at the scene of the crash. There are no other details available at this time.

