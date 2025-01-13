6 people injured after major crash involving multiple vehicles

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A major crash in Hernando County left several people hospitalized on Sunday, according to officials.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred on Spring Hill Drive in front of their fire station around 7:45 p.m.

Crews at the scene treated six people, who were then taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

HCFR said two of the people involved were entrapped and rescued.

There are no details on what caused the crash at this time.