4 teen girls arrested after allegedly stealing more than $7,700 worth of liquor in Pasco and Hernando Counties

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenage girls, including three minors, were arrested in connection to several liquor store thefts, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Officers with the New Port Richey Police Department contacted HCSO on Monday (April 22) for help locating a white Jeep with four females inside that was involved in felony retail theft in Pasco County around 5:30 p.m.

Just minutes later, an employee of a liquor store on Spring Hill Drive called 911 and said that four females entered the store, stole several bottles of liquor, and left in a white SUV.

The Jeep was later located, and the suspects were arrested. According to deputies, more than $7,700 worth of unopened liquor bottles were found.

The four suspects- a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 19-year-old- were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. They face felony retail theft charges and possession of alcohol by a minor.

The three minors were turned over to their parents after processing at the jail. The 19-year-old's bond was set at $1,000.