3 hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Three people are in the hospital after being shot at while in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Spring Hill on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at around 7:40 p.m. at the Mariner's Cay Apartments.

A vehicle with five people in it was in the parking lot of a Publix located about half a mile away from the apartment complex shortly before the shooting.

After the shooting, the vehicle drove back into the Publix parking lot with the three injured.

The Publix was then evacuated.

All of the people injured sustained gunshot wounds, but their condition is currently unknown. It is also unclear as to what led to the shooting.

The person of interest has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.