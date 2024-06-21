2 injured after small plane crashes in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crash in Hernando County left two people injured on Friday, according to officials.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash site, where they found the single-engine plane and its two occupants.

Crews discovered that the occupants attempted to land the plane on Pine Island Drive after it lost engine power but struck a palm tree, which was nearly severed in half.

Both of the occupants self-extricated and sustained minor injuries. Hazmat crews also handled a small fuel spill.