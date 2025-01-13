2 dead in Hernando County crash involving tractor-trailer

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County crash left two people dead on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford Focus was traveling east on SR-50 around 1:49 p.m. when it turned left into the path of a tractor-trailer heading west. As a result, the tractor-trailer struck the Ford.

The Ford's driver, a 72-year-old man, along with his passenger, an 86-year-old woman, both died during the crash.

The tractor-trailer's driver, a 66-year-old man from Waterloo, Iowa, was uninjured.