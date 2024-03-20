2 dead in Brooksville house fire

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two people died after a fire broke out at a home in Brooksville Tuesday night.

Hernando County Fire Rescue and the City of Brooksville Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the home in the 19000 block of VFW Road just before midnight. A witness said the house was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters received multiple 911 calls about possible victims inside.

Firefighters were unable to make entry due to the significant amount of fire. After they initiated a defense fire attack, firefighters discovered two victims near the doorway.

Rescue attempts were unsuccessful, and the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.