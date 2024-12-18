Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

2 airlifted after serious crash in Hernando County

Hernando County crash
Hernando County Fire Rescue
Hernando County crash
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Hernando County late Tuesday evening.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews were sent to Citrus Way between Peach Orchard and Fort Dade Avenue around 11 p.m. Crews reported "multiple entrapments" and requested two medical
helicopters while they attempted to extricate the victims.

Hernando crash

The victims were then airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment around 11:48 p.m.

There are no details on what caused the crash at this time.

Viewers have been contacting ABC Action News after receiving suspicious text messages from numbers that claim to be the United States Postal Service. We spoke with a U.S. Postal Inspector about what to do if you receive this text message.

Fake texts claiming to be USPS delivery services hit the Tampa Bay area

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.