2 airlifted after serious crash in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Hernando County late Tuesday evening.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews were sent to Citrus Way between Peach Orchard and Fort Dade Avenue around 11 p.m. Crews reported "multiple entrapments" and requested two medical

helicopters while they attempted to extricate the victims.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

The victims were then airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment around 11:48 p.m.

There are no details on what caused the crash at this time.