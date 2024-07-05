19-year-old dies in early morning crash on South Lecanto Highway in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — One person died in a car crash on South Lecanto Highway in Citrus County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), early this morning around 4 a.m., a 19-year-old New York man was driving on South Lecanto Highway, north of West Black Circle. The car went off the road and hit a concrete power pole.
The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries in the crash, according to officials.
New HOA laws and how they impact you
45% of Floridians live in an HOA community, more than any other state in the country. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams answered your questions about the new HOA laws affecting homeowners.
Breaking down Florida's new laws surrounding HOAs