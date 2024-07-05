Watch Now
19-year-old dies in early morning crash on South Lecanto Highway in Citrus County

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 05, 2024

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — One person died in a car crash on South Lecanto Highway in Citrus County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), early this morning around 4 a.m., a 19-year-old New York man was driving on South Lecanto Highway, north of West Black Circle. The car went off the road and hit a concrete power pole.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries in the crash, according to officials.

