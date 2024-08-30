12 animals removed from Dunnellon home after owner left them without water or food: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — 12 animals were removed from a Dunnellon home, and the owner was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said they went to 3926 West Cross Drive on an unrelated service call on Tuesday.

When they entered the house, deputies said they saw crates stacked against a wall covered by a large sheet. Deputies said they asked the resident of the home, Joshua Sirmons, 48, about the sheet and crates; he told them there was nothing in them.

They said they then looked under the sheet and found two dogs that were allegedly locked in filthy crates with no food or water. The crates were caked in feces, and the dog's fur was urine-stained.

CCSO said they found six additional dogs in the home and called animal services to assist.

When animal control officers arrived, they found two additional cats, a tortoise, and a large bird. All the animals were allegedly living in filthy conditions, many without food. None of the animals had water, according to animal control.

When officers asked about water for the animals, Sirmons allegedly said, "The dogs could drink water from the toilet if they are thirsty."

Sirmons was charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and agreed to sign a surrender form to give up ownership of all 12 animals to Citrus County Animal Control.

