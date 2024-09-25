Watch Now
Citrus, Hernando County

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after near head-on collision in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and three people were seriously injured after a near head-on collision in Hernando County on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old Orlando man was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on Citrus Way around 4:57 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle south of Kensington Road and entered the southbound lane.

The Elantra then crashed into a Hyundai Accent, being driven south by a 17-year-old boy from Weeki Wachee.

A 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Accent was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, where she later passed away.

Both drivers, as well as a 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Elantra, suffered serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

