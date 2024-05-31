Pride Month kicks off this weekend

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — June 1 is Pride Month, and it's an exciting time in the Tampa Bay area. There are so many events to participate in and celebrate pride.

We spoke to several leaders within the LGBTQ+ community. They said showing up to the events is important to promote love and acceptance.

“St. Pete has always been an incredibly inclusive space, and I think one thing we take for granted is that it will always be​," Dr. Byrone Green-Calisch with St. Pete Pride said.

He said inclusivity needs to be constantly practiced and celebrated to ensure St. Petersburg stays full of pride.

“Make sure people know that hate has no place here in the City of St. Petersburg,” Green-Calisch said.

We also spoke with Justice Gennari from the Tampa LGBT Chamber about the importance of Pride Month.

”Pride month means to me just allowing individuals to be their true and authentic selves," Gennari said. He is also the spokesperson for CAN Community Health.

Gennari said it's important for people and allies to support during Pride Month, but also for businesses. He explained that CAN Community Health will be raising the flag at its locations and it's sponsoring several pride parades throughout the state of Florida.

"Shining light on the fact that Tampa Bay is an inclusive space to live, work, and play 365 days a year and showcase to the LGBTQ+ community, we stand behind them," he said.

Gennari added there are several simple ways to support the LGBTQ+ community this month. You can shop at LGTBQ+-owned stores and restaurants, donate to nonprofits, and, of course, show up to the events.

“Tampa Bay really sticks out. We are an inclusive community that really shows up to support the LGBTQ+ community,” Gennari said.

The St. Pete Pride Month kickoff block party starts June 1 at 7 p.m. on Central Avenue.

The Gulfport Pride Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. June 1 on Beach Boulevard South in downtown Gulfport.