40% chance of tropical development, heavy rain expected for 4th of July weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical disturbance has a 40% chance of development over the next week and could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida over the Fourth of July weekend. ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has the latest information on the models from NHC.

Denis said the NHC keeps the development chance at 40% near the southeast coast. The orange blob has been nudged a bit northeast, with more of the Atlantic covered compared to the Gulf of America, formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico.

"The models are definitely trending east of the Florida coast. Any development here would be this weekend. It would move away from Florida," Denis said.

Expect periods of rain through Friday from a stalled out front. Most rain from any low-pressure system would occur later in the weekend.

"Am I concerned? Nope. Do I think there will be some rain issues for the holiday weekend? Yep," Denis said on his Facebook post on Sunday.

We'll keep you up to date with the latest information here at ABC Action News, so you can stay safe, dry, and make the most of your holiday plans.