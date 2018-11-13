Senator Bill Nelson's campaign files lawsuit to extend recount deadline in U.S. Senate race

Senator Bill Nelson has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to extend the deadline for recounting of all the votes statewide in the U.S. Senate race.

The lawsuit wants to allow all local elections officials the time they say is needed to finish a legally mandated and accurate recount because the race was so close.

The lawsuit comes shortly after a judge ruled that the deadline could be extended in Palm Beach County until Nov. 20.

President Trump sounded off on the recount earlier in the day, asking when Senator Nelson would concede.

When will Bill Nelson concede in Florida? The characters running Broward and Palm Beach voting will not be able to “find” enough votes, too much spotlight on them now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The Senate race is one of at least three involved in the recount process.