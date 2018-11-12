Florida General Election recount timeline according to Department of State

With lawsuits, recounts and protests all looming, here is the official timeline for reporting and certification of the 2018 General Election results from the Florida Department of State:

November 6

General Election Day Preliminary Election Night Returns are due no later than 7:30 p.m. in the respective county’s time zone on General Election night and in 45-minute increments thereafter until all results (except provisional and overseas vote-by-mail ballots) are completely reported. (Section 102.141, Florida Statutes). Note: Pursuant to Section 101.048, Florida Statutes, 5:00 p.m., November 8 is the deadline for persons voting a provisional ballot to provide evidence of eligibility to Supervisors of Elections.

November 10

First Unofficial Returns are due from the county canvassing boards no later than noon on Saturday, November 10. The Secretary of State and Division of Elections will subsequently determine if the returns for any federal, state, or multi-county races or issues on the ballot meet the statutory threshold requiring a machine recount. (Section 102.141, Florida Statutes)



The Secretary of State will order any Machine Recount, if required, for federal, state or multi-county races as determined by statutory threshold of ½ of one percent. The results from the machine recount constitute the 2nd set of unofficial returns. (Section 102.141(7), Florida Statutes)



Note: For all other races, the county canvassing board is responsible for ordering recounts.

November 15

If a Machine Recount is ordered, Second Unofficial Returns are due from the county canvassing boards no later than 3 p.m. on November 15. The Secretary of State and Division of Elections will subsequently determine if the returns for any federal, state, or multicounty races or issues on the ballot meet the statutory threshold of ¼ of one percent requiring a manual recount.



The Secretary of State will order any Manual Recount, if required, for federal, state or multicounty races as determined by statutory thresholds. (Section 102.166, Florida Statutes)



Note: For all other races, the county canvassing board is responsible for ordering recounts.

November 16

Ballots from overseas uniformed service members and overseas civilians (UOCAVA voters) must be received by November 16. Ballots must be postmarked or signed and dated no later than the date of the General Election. (Section 101.6952(5), Florida Statutes)

November 18

Official Returns are due from the county canvassing boards no later than noon on November 18. (Section 102.112, Florida Statutes)

November 20

The Elections Canvassing Commission meets to certify the Official Returns for federal, state, and multicounty offices at 9 a.m. on November 20 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. The Elections Canvassing Commission consists of the Governor and two members of the Florida Cabinet selected by the Governor (Section 102.111, Florida Statutes).

November 30

Contest of election deadline

