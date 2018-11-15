Federal judge denies request to extend recount deadline for Florida governor, US Senate
Associated Press
2:30 PM, Nov 15, 2018
3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is refusing to suspend looming election recount deadlines in the battleground state of Florida.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Thursday rejected a request by U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Democrats to give counties more time to finish recounts. All 67 counties are required to submit the results of a machine recount by 3 p.m.
Palm Beach County’s election supervisor has already warned that the county will not be able to finish on time.
In his ruling, Walker said he was concerned that some counties may not complete their work by the deadline. But he said there is a lack of information on when Palm Beach County would wrap up its work.