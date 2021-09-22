New 2021 Study: 30% of companies won't even hire you if you're not vaccinated

A study by resumebuilder.com indicates that many companies are looking for applicants' vaccine status on resumes and are giving significant preference to those who are vaccinated.

With more and more employers mandating the COVID vaccine for current employees several are taking it a step further and requiring potential hires to do the same.

If you're trying to get hired in 2021 you probably want to get vaccinated...

ResumeBuilder.com conducted a survey of 1,250 US-based hiring managers on their preferences for vaccine statuses on resumes and their company’s COVID-19 vaccine policies.

The results are telling of a shift in the job market at large.

Among the surveyed hiring managers a staggering 33% automatically eliminate resumes without a vaccination status. According to the data another 32% will give enhanced priority to applicants who put their positive vaccination status on their resume.

This is despite the fact that including vaccination status of any kind is not at all common on US resumes and even well-qualified candidates could be turned away.

New Florida DOH rules allow kids exposed to COVID-19 to return to school if asymptomatic

J&J releases new data showing booster shots are around 94% effective

According to the hiring managers in the survey, so far in 2021, 63% of companies have mandated COVID vaccines for employees. The majority of managers indicate that they prefer to see vaccine status on resumes.

"At companies that are requiring employees to be vaccinated, 43% of hiring managers will automatically eliminate resumes that don’t state the candidate’s vaccination status. An additional 33% will give vaccinated applicants priority in the hiring process."-Resume builder

Federica Narancio/AP The FDA authorized the use of a COIVD-19 booster shot for those with a compromised immune system.

Below is a breakdown of which industries are the most concerned with vaccines.

Of all those who were surveyed, 69% said they are more likely to hire someone who is vaccinated. Companies with vaccine mandates are even higher at 80%.

Bucs place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

Germany ending quarantine pay for unvaccinated workers

According to the study, 34% of companies with vaccine mandates say they are very likely to hire a less qualified but vaccinated candidate over a more qualified but unvaccinated candidate.

How they did it:

"All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by survey platform Pollfish. In total, 1,250 hiring managers were surveyed. To qualify for the survey, each respondent had to currently work as a hiring manager. Appropriate respondents were found via a screening question. This survey was conducted on August 13, 2021. All respondents were asked to answer all questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities."