Watch
Sports

Actions

Bucs place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

Bucs travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sunday
items.[0].image.alt
Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) after a reception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Antonio Brown
ANTONIO BROWN-BUCS PLAYER-TAMPA BAY BUCS.PNG
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 15:36:04-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, just four days before the team plays a key road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

For Brown to be eligible to play Sunday, since he is vaccinated, he must remain asymptotic and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. Brown is the third Bucs player dealing with COVID-19 issues along with linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad receiver Travis Jonsen.

“Kevin and AB are both on the COVID list,” Bucs’ coach Bruce Arians said. “With AB, we have plenty of good guys with proven track records at that position. Kevin will be missed with special teams. We have some young guys ready to roll.”

The Bucs and Rams are heavyweights in the NFC at 2-0. This is one of those games where you want all of your key players healthy.

“There are games that definitely feel more important even though each is just a single game,” Bucs’ tight end Rob Gronkowski said. “There are games that feel more important, and this is one of those games.”

Brown has six catches for 138 yards and one touchdown so far this season. Arians is not expecting to have Brown Sunday, but if he does, Arians said it would be “gravy.”

The Bucs-Rams game is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!